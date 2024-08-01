- Refine the function of the main interface prop bar
- Optimization of email system functions
- Optimization of World Map System
- More known problem fixes
dark daemon update for 1 August 2024
Update content of V1.14 version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2950851
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2950852
- Loading history…
DLC 2952890 Depot 2952890
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update