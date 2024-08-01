 Skip to content

dark daemon update for 1 August 2024

Update content of V1.14 version

1 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Refine the function of the main interface prop bar
  • Optimization of email system functions
  • Optimization of World Map System
  • More known problem fixes

