Indemon Tales update for 1 August 2024

Indemon Tales 1.32

Share · View all patches · Build 15224790 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 19:39:16 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Party Members can now do heavy attacks
  • Changed some swords to have unique heavy attacks
  • You can now shift-click to quickly store/grab stuff to/from the storage
  • Some more sounds, spell effects & particles
  • Improved hitboxes
  • Bugfixes for dungeon generation

