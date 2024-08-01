- Party Members can now do heavy attacks
- Changed some swords to have unique heavy attacks
- You can now shift-click to quickly store/grab stuff to/from the storage
- Some more sounds, spell effects & particles
- Improved hitboxes
- Bugfixes for dungeon generation
Indemon Tales update for 1 August 2024
Indemon Tales 1.32
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2426021
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2426022
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2426023
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update