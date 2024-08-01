The S.E.X update is coming, and it's gonna be HARD!

New plushie

Before we talk about the update I just want to let you know that a new Laifu plushie is now available

https://www.makeship.com/products/laifu-plushie-outcore-desktop-adventure

I also made a little fun trailer to convince you to get one



There's one thing everyone in the world loves and that is S.E.X. After all, everyone kept nagging me to make a S.E.X update.

What is S.E.X? Why of course, it stands for Scientifically Experimental X-rays! Or as the Crusaders from the Middle Ages used to describe it:

"Lo and behold, noble brethren, the wondrous contrivance known as Scientifically Experimental X-rays!! By the grace of the Almighty and the cunning of wise alchemists, we are granted the power to gaze upon the innermost secrets of the flesh, discerning the hidden marvels within the bones and ligaments of man."

Some people prefer to describe S.E.X as lasers. There are a lot of them



Before I answer that allow me to ask a question of my own. Do you like girls?

The answer is yes. Everyone likes girls. Guys like girls, girls like girls, even misogynists like girls and they only pretend not to because girls don't like them back.

So what's the point?

Well, I like seeing Outcore fan art, which usually is about Lumi. I've seen what kind of fanart you disgusting degenerates like to make. And let me tell ya, you're not making enough of it for Laifu.

Which is why I decided Laifu deserves an upgrade! Better-looking sprites and more poses (she no longer looks like Monika, which I swear was never intended). She's a bit smaller, but to compensate I decided to increase the size of her [spoiler]PERSONALITY[/spoiler]!



The new Laifu sprites were made by the incredible Alpaca Carlesi. Go follow one of her socials

Some of you poor simps have always wanted to sleep with Laifu, so I'm happy to announce you finally can [spoiler] have a slumber party with her!

[/spoiler]

Isn't this what you've all been asking for?????

NEW STORY CONTENT!

Remember that stupid door in the school that does nothing?



Now it can be opened! Ohhhhh I wonder what's inside? Spoiler: I already ruined the surprise with the previous picture.

This new content sheds light on the unexplained things during the school chapter. It contains a difficult optional sidequest that grants you access to the mastermind's 4th and secret boss route.

Oh, I should mention. The S.E.X update is HARD. The new content is optional and to complete it you'll have to go through the most difficult platforming obstacle course in the game. Good luck.

You can start the new content right after defeating Reinbo's first encounter.

Some people pay a lot for S.E.X. But you? You're getting it for free, buddy!

But.................. If you reaaaaally don't want me to be a tortured artist you can always (not always, just for 3 weeks) buy the Laifu plushie I mentioned earlier

You can also always (yes always) buy any of Outcore's donation DLCs!

And you can ALWAYS (not always because eventually I'll get sick of it) subscribe to my Patreon and receive cute pictures of my unhinged cats once a month! WOOWWIE!!!!!

Now go! What are you waiting for?! Play the new update you simps!!! And don't forget to show me your new fan art too!