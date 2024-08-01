 Skip to content

Book of Korvald update for 1 August 2024

Patch 1.0.8

Patch 1.0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 15224201 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 08:59:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted the pushable block in the Caverns area. It will no longer get stuck.
  • Screen resolution options will now default to 60hz when the game can not find available resolutions for your active refresh rate.
  • Added clear instructions to recipe windows indicating how to close them
  • Fixed a bad connecting path at the entrance to Jotunheim.

