- Adjusted the pushable block in the Caverns area. It will no longer get stuck.
- Screen resolution options will now default to 60hz when the game can not find available resolutions for your active refresh rate.
- Added clear instructions to recipe windows indicating how to close them
- Fixed a bad connecting path at the entrance to Jotunheim.
Book of Korvald update for 1 August 2024
Patch 1.0.8
