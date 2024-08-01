We have added the bonus files. Hope you will enjoy them.
You might need to restart the client to get the update.
OPPAI Succubus Academy Sucky and Busty, Demonic and Lusty! update for 1 August 2024
Added bonus files
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update