PC Tycoon 2 update for 1 August 2024

Version 1.2.10

Version 1.2.10 · Last edited 1 August 2024

Thank you for playing PC Tycoon 2! Version 1.2.10 changes:

  • Stores tab in upgrades: you can invest money in your products distribution to sell more copies and get more fans
  • Balance changes: marketing affects fans number and you gain fans faster
  • Updated sandbox: you can now edit sales, fans and time flow speed multipliers
  • Added “Help with translation” button, so that you can help improving game localization in your language
  • Added czech and arabic languages support
  • Some bug fixes and performance improvements
    Have a nice game!

Changed files in this update

