Thank you for playing PC Tycoon 2! Version 1.2.10 changes:
- Stores tab in upgrades: you can invest money in your products distribution to sell more copies and get more fans
- Balance changes: marketing affects fans number and you gain fans faster
- Updated sandbox: you can now edit sales, fans and time flow speed multipliers
- Added “Help with translation” button, so that you can help improving game localization in your language
- Added czech and arabic languages support
- Some bug fixes and performance improvements
Have a nice game!
