Tabletop Creator Pro update for 1 August 2024

New Update (2024.8.1)

1 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update contains lots of improvements, new features and fixes. There is a breaking change related to the image variables (they now use a centered vertical pivot).

