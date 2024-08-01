 Skip to content

公主：东方与远征（Princess: The East and the Expedition） update for 1 August 2024

2024年8月1日更新公告

Share · View all patches · Build 15223934 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 09:09:39 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.添加种植功能玩家可在花园隔壁进入农场场景体验
2.添加剧情回顾功能（老存档玩家完成“再往狐歧”任务后也可正常激活）
3.添加种子购入及出售功能（玩家可在大夏酒楼老板处购买种子，可在任意交易NPC出出售）

后续更新公告： 添加室内场景图 添加宝箱探索玩法 修复老档怀挡问题及老档成就触发问题

Changed files in this update

Depot 3048661
  • Loading history…
