2024年8月1日更新公告

1.添加种植功能玩家可在花园隔壁进入农场场景体验
2.添加剧情回顾功能（老存档玩家完成“再往狐歧”任务后也可正常激活）
3.添加种子购入及出售功能（玩家可在大夏酒楼老板处购买种子，可在任意交易NPC出出售）
后续更新公告： 添加室内场景图 添加宝箱探索玩法 修复老档怀挡问题及老档成就触发问题
