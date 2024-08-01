Huge cave added to Purple Island location, however it's terrain only and you most likely won't be able to return back. We are playtesting and changing it.
Aculeata update for 1 August 2024
Fresh content purple island cave
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Linux 64-bit Depot 2687131
- Loading history…
Windows Depot 2687132
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update