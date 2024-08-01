 Skip to content

Aculeata update for 1 August 2024

Fresh content 🫛 purple island cave

Share · View all patches · Build 15223902 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 09:09:33 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Huge cave added to Purple Island location, however it's terrain only and you most likely won't be able to return back. We are playtesting and changing it.

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Depot 2687131
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2687132
  • Loading history…
