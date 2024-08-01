 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Onigiri update for 1 August 2024

240801 Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 15223622 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 08:46:02 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■Update
-The player Bazaar function permanently disabled.
-Fixed some bugs.

Please see [8/1/2024 Update Information] for the detail.

Changed files in this update

Windows OnigiriUS Depot 290471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link