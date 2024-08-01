Minor graphic adjustments have been made.
Lots of Cats in Every Moment update for 1 August 2024
Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3080241
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3080242
- Loading history…
Windows DLC 3080250 Depot 3080250
- Loading history…
macOS DLC 3080250 Depot 3080251
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update