V1.2.5 Regular Update

Thank you all for playing Artifact Seeker: Resurrection, we are glad to have so many players joining the community!!



We are now focusing on fixing the bugs and UI control issues. After the game is stable again, we have short term plan to make more new contents for the game including:

- New Endless Arena battle mode after you are finishing a story mode (You can choose to leave anytime you want or just start a new run like you did before)

- New Artifact backup system, to let some artifacts to have more different copies in the vault

- More blessing kind of affix that adds more fun to some certain synergy build

- New free character DLC that unlocks a paladin character who is capable of Holy and Defence

- New Skill Tree system

- Training Room, A place to test all buildings and skills

- - New DLC - Legacy of Mortia which contain at least two new playable characters, new map Dwarf Kindom Mortia, new skills, new Boss, new Synergy, new events, new artifacts

New Gem Socketing System

Greater Rift, New mode that focus more on buildings

More events, more artifacts, more weapons, more affixes, more skills etc



And we will listen to the communities' voice and keep polishing the game.

Thank you all again!! It's great to have you all here!!!

NEW

Added a switch setting to cancel the refresh CD

Adjust

Optimized the mouse operation for selecting artifacts at the beginning of the game. You can double-click and right-click the selected artifacts on the artifact bar to deselect them

Adjusted the position of text and options in the event to avoid options covering text

Optimized the length of some texts when selecting characters

Optimized the operation of collecting artifacts, now the library you choose will be selected, instead of always defaulting to the first library

Bugfix

Fixed the issue that the controller operation in the store page is occasionally affected by the mouse

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker: Resurrection" even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, and provide us with feedback at any time. :) And if you enjoy the game, please leave a review for us.

Thank you ALL.

-Devs Team of "Artifact Seeker: Resurrection"