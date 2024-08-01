 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

City Lights Love Bites Season 0 [Pilot Season] update for 1 August 2024

0.1.6 Weekly Small Update

Share · View all patches · Build 15222766 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 07:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Remade Freya's First Interview Scene

Added a mobile texting feature and flirtatious content with Ella in the office in the latest scene of Jiya's route.

Refined Milana's model.

Changed files in this update

English Depot 3011561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link