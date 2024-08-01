 Skip to content

BackRooms:Lost update for 1 August 2024

VERSION 0.0.3 HOTFIX

1 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

According to players' feedback on the game, we have improved and fixed the following game content and problems

  1. According to players' feedback, the elevator in LEVEL0 in multiplayer mode has been changed from inductive elevator to lever elevator to prevent players from being unable to pass the level due to elevator problem.
  2. Changed the player death sound effect from 2D to 3D in multiplayer mode, so that when the player dies, other players will not hear the scream from a distance.
  3. Fixed the stairs on both sides of LEVEL188 in multiplayer mode.
  4. New loading interface when switching levels in multiplayer mode.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2924302
