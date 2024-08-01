Patch Notes for Aug. 1st: Mechanism Optimization

Optimizations
- Optimized the timing of Rachel's double jump to improve the minimum jump height.
- Fixed an issue where Rachel's Potential [Silpheed] could blow herself out of the combat area.
- Fixed an issue where triggering the shadow effect provided by Tactic in the Omega Space would cause an audio playback error for Rachel.
- Fixed an issue where Rachel could trigger the dodge effect with a dash even without the corresponding Potential enhancement.
- Adjusted the base damage and enhancement magnitudes of Rachel's Potential [Impish Gypsophila].
- Fixed an issue where Rachel's Potential [Ivy Blossom] could throw three crosses even without triggering the Potential combination effect.
- Fixed an issue where the bat swarm summoned by Rachel's Potential [Ivy Blossom] did not properly benefit from other damage and HP recovery bonuses.
- Fixed an issue where only one frog could be summoned when both players in an online match chose Rachel and used [George XIII].
- Fixed an issue where Rachel's summoned storm could cause visual anomalies with Tactic-placed mines.
- Added a description of SP gain to Rachel's Potential [Clownish Calendula].
- Optimized some of Rachel's Potential text descriptions without affecting the actual effects.
- Fixed several battle sound effect playback errors for Rachel.
- Fixed an issue where Jin's Talent [Time Stasis] had mismatched slowdown effects, visual effects, and invincibility durations.
- Fixed an issue where the reward selection interface could not be closed in Mind Trial.
- Fixed an issue where the Potential interface might display incorrectly during pre-battle preparations in Mind Trial.
- Fixed an issue where Buffs might be lost when re-entering solo Mind Trial.
- Fixed an issue where purchasing Potentials in the exchange space during Mind Training played incorrect effects.
- Fixed an issue where purchased Buffs or Debuffs were not applied correctly during Mind Training.
- Fixed an issue where the Elite enemy NAN-FIRE BITE could be blown out of the combat area by Rachel's Potential [Silpheed], causing a soft lock.
- Fixed an issue where some Avatar skins can not be used correctly.
Changed files in this update