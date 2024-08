This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Descendants.

We would like to inform you of the upcoming changes and schedule regarding the adjustment of the account reset grace period when linking accounts.

■ Schedule

PDT 2024.08.08(Thu) After Hotfix 1.0.7 Patch

■ Details

The grace period of account reset when linking accounts will change from 15 days to 3 days.

※ If the account is not linked, it will be immediately deleted upon account reset,

Thank you.