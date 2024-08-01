- All levels have music, mastered to same volumes
- Fix ambient occlusion for URP
- Lighting and visual enhancements
- Shortened sound for picking up golden popcorn
Popcorn! Playtest update for 1 August 2024
Update: 0.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3083841
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update