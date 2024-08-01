 Skip to content

Popcorn! Playtest update for 1 August 2024

Update: 0.6

  • All levels have music, mastered to same volumes
  • Fix ambient occlusion for URP
  • Lighting and visual enhancements
  • Shortened sound for picking up golden popcorn

