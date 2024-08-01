2024.08.01 Weekly update

Content Update
- Most of the levels in Chapter 1 have been tweaked and reworked (the corresponding free mode has not been updated), and the affected levels are as follows:
- Main Chapters 1-1 (Escape interval)
- Main Chapters 1-3 (Missing Person Notices)
- Main Chapters 1-4 (Review once, practice exam)
- Main Chapters 1-5 (First World War)
- Main Chapters 1-6 (Intensive Program I)
- Main Chapters 1-7 (Intensive Program II)
- Main Chapters 1-8 (Intensive Program III)
- Main Chapters 1-9 (Intensive Program IV)
- Train Level TR-1 (Teaching: Resources and Skills)
- Train Level TR-2 (Teaching: Memory Repair)
- Train Level TR-3 (Teaching: Displacement and Steering)
- Train Level TR-4 (Teaching: New Memory)
- Train LevelTR-5 (Rayna's development record: Yana)
- Train Level TR-6 (Raina's development record: Nora)
- Train Level TR-7 (Raina's development record: Samina)
Quality update
- The enemy now has a more complete message representation
- Adjust some of the story text
Fix
- Fixed the lack of level scenes in some levels of scenario rehearsal
Changed files in this update