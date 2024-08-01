 Skip to content

Mystery of Dust update for 1 August 2024

2024.08.01 Weekly update

Build 15221788 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 08:09:15 UTC

Content Update

  • Most of the levels in Chapter 1 have been tweaked and reworked (the corresponding free mode has not been updated), and the affected levels are as follows:
  • Main Chapters 1-1 (Escape interval)
  • Main Chapters 1-3 (Missing Person Notices)
  • Main Chapters 1-4 (Review once, practice exam)
  • Main Chapters 1-5 (First World War)
  • Main Chapters 1-6 (Intensive Program I)
  • Main Chapters 1-7 (Intensive Program II)
  • Main Chapters 1-8 (Intensive Program III)
  • Main Chapters 1-9 (Intensive Program IV)
  • Train Level TR-1 (Teaching: Resources and Skills)
  • Train Level TR-2 (Teaching: Memory Repair)
  • Train Level TR-3 (Teaching: Displacement and Steering)
  • Train Level TR-4 (Teaching: New Memory)
  • Train LevelTR-5 (Rayna's development record: Yana)
  • Train Level TR-6 (Raina's development record: Nora)
  • Train Level TR-7 (Raina's development record: Samina)

Quality update

  • The enemy now has a more complete message representation
  • Adjust some of the story text

Fix

  • Fixed the lack of level scenes in some levels of scenario rehearsal

