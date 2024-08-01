 Skip to content

Slider update for 1 August 2024

Slider v1.0.07

Share · View all patches · Build 15221751 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 05:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated how achievements are given. Now, teleporting to a different area will only disable speedrun achievements. In other works, teleporting, anchor, scroll + boots buttons are okay if you want area-specific achievements!
  • Anchor cheats button now turns into a recall anchor button if you had already used it. [spoiler]You can normally already do this with the scroll of realigning's save/load though![/spoiler]
  • Fixed a bug where the speedrun achievements weren't properly given. You should be able to load back into any speedrun saves you have and get them again though
  • Actually updated profiles so that they show a dark gray border on the bottom if you used the cheats panel -- this is intended for speedrun verification if that ever picks up in the future
  • Added another hint to the NPC in the caves by the big fungus
  • Fixed a bug in MagiTech where [spoiler]quitting during the portal effect would break the portal[/spoiler]

