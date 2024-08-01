1.7.0.7 New Charge Attack, Bug Fixes, and More

Jelly Brawl 1.7.0.7
- Added Charge Attack (Holding down button now charges your attack)
- Fix Online kill cams
- Fixed return to lobby in online game showing splash screen
- Removed Playfab Integration (Removed Jelly Brawl accounts, Cross Save, Cross Platform leaderboards - Steam Leaderboards still active)
- Fixed Button Prompts for more controllers and platforms
- Fixed Localization glitches in some languages missing characters
- Added platform icons to indicate platform of each player
- Many more minor fixes and additions
Love you. More to come...
Thanks for playing,
- Cole
Changed files in this update