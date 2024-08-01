 Skip to content

Jelly Brawl update for 1 August 2024

1.7.0.7 New Charge Attack, Bug Fixes, and More

Share · View all patches · Build 15221248 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Jelly Brawl 1.7.0.7

  • Added Charge Attack (Holding down button now charges your attack)
  • Fix Online kill cams
  • Fixed return to lobby in online game showing splash screen
  • Removed Playfab Integration (Removed Jelly Brawl accounts, Cross Save, Cross Platform leaderboards - Steam Leaderboards still active)
  • Fixed Button Prompts for more controllers and platforms
  • Fixed Localization glitches in some languages missing characters
  • Added platform icons to indicate platform of each player
  • Many more minor fixes and additions

Love you. More to come...
Thanks for playing,

  • Cole

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Jelly Brawl Windows Depot 1278351
