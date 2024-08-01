 Skip to content

古神模拟器ElderGods Simulator update for 1 August 2024

Version 0.978Update Notice

Last edited 1 August 2024

  1. Added damage statistics interface, allowing reference to teammate output;
  2. Redesigned follower upgrade attributes, now distinguishing by profession;
  3. Fixed the bug where dragon scales did not increase damage, now dragon scales can increase damage;
  4. Added a button to clean embedded items;

