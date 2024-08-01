 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Blackwell Legacy update for 1 August 2024

Blackwell Legacy - More fixes [sorry for the constant updates!]

Share · View all patches · Build 15220886 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 02:32:02 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed yet another small amount of issues that have been plaguing the game for a while now!

  1. If you looked at something in the inventory during the cutscene with the guard, the cutscene resets itself after you close the closeup view again.
  2. Crash bug fix with notebook.
    3)When you were in the hospital when the radio is on the music would restart if you went into a closeup.
  3. If you clicked "Help" you were still able to hover over locations.
  4. When you look/use items in your inventory at the end, they remained on the screen during the dialog.
  5. Music restart issue.

Changed files in this update

Windows Blackwell Legacy Content Depot 80331
  • Loading history…
Linux Linux Depot 80332
  • Loading history…
macOS Mac Depot 80333
  • Loading history…
Linux Steam Deck The Blackwell Legacy SteamDeck Depot Depot 2023580
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link