Blackwell Legacy - More fixes [sorry for the constant updates!]

Fixed yet another small amount of issues that have been plaguing the game for a while now!
- If you looked at something in the inventory during the cutscene with the guard, the cutscene resets itself after you close the closeup view again.
- Crash bug fix with notebook.
3)When you were in the hospital when the radio is on the music would restart if you went into a closeup.
- If you clicked "Help" you were still able to hover over locations.
- When you look/use items in your inventory at the end, they remained on the screen during the dialog.
- Music restart issue.
