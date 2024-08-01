 Skip to content

ball update for 1 August 2024

Launch Day Hotfix

Last edited 1 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added exit button in the options menu
  • Changed game icon
  • Fixed leaderboard display
  • Fixed issue where crate wasn't dropping for first-time players

Thanks for playing!ːsteamhappyː

You can let us know about any bugs you encounter in the Discord server.

