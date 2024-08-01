 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nevergrind Online update for 1 August 2024

Fix to hell matchmaking logic

Share · View all patches · Build 15220775 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 02:19:05 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

659: Release Version 1.0.16
July 31, 2024 10:20 PM EST
• Believe that joining hell games had a bug which should be fixed now.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link