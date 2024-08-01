659: Release Version 1.0.16
July 31, 2024 10:20 PM EST
• Believe that joining hell games had a bug which should be fixed now.
Nevergrind Online update for 1 August 2024
Fix to hell matchmaking logic
Patchnotes via Steam Community
659: Release Version 1.0.16
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update