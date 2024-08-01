 Skip to content

Slime Scramble update for 1 August 2024

New Power : Stealth & Background Update

Share · View all patches · Build 15220711 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 02:13:29 UTC by Wendy

You can go stealth now, eat greens to fill up your stealth bar and go stealth when you have no other options.
Background has been changed to make the environment more slimy, more underwaterish.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3022511
