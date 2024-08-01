Rotwood Patch Notes [624646]

Changes
-
Killing a Boss in Frenzy 3 now drops Fortifying Ingots
-
Freeze
- Made breaking free from Freeze 50% faster
- Added bonus thaw amount when pressing the same button repeatedly, to bring it closer time to mashing multiple buttons
-
Creatures
-
Rook
- Icicles no longer apply Freeze
-
Meowl
- Improved feedback on "woke up from sleeping" anger state
- Reduce "warning" radius while sleeping
- Fixed issue where player was unable to dodge Meowl attacks
-
Imbued Cottonhail
- Reduced duration of freeze cloud 5s -> 2s
-
Fixes
- Fixed Emote Booth showing emotes which are not yet unlockable
- Fixed various crashes and hangs
- Fixed visibility of title screen warnings on the Bonechill Quarry bg art
