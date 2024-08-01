 Skip to content

Rotwood update for 1 August 2024

Rotwood Patch Notes [624646]

Last edited 1 August 2024 – 19:59:10 UTC

Changes

  • Killing a Boss in Frenzy 3 now drops Fortifying Ingots

  • Freeze
    • Made breaking free from Freeze 50% faster
    • Added bonus thaw amount when pressing the same button repeatedly, to bring it closer time to mashing multiple buttons
  • Creatures
    • Rook
      • Icicles no longer apply Freeze
    • Meowl
      • Improved feedback on "woke up from sleeping" anger state
      • Reduce "warning" radius while sleeping
      • Fixed issue where player was unable to dodge Meowl attacks
    • Imbued Cottonhail
      • Reduced duration of freeze cloud 5s -> 2s

Fixes

  • Fixed Emote Booth showing emotes which are not yet unlockable
  • Fixed various crashes and hangs
  • Fixed visibility of title screen warnings on the Bonechill Quarry bg art

