3D view has some extra lighting effects now; I've also made some small fixes relating to the fly-out menu that was interfering with the Tutorials and Replay functions.
Kemono Mahjong update for 1 August 2024
1.36.00 - Shadows and bug-fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
