Kemono Mahjong update for 1 August 2024

1.36.00 - Shadows and bug-fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 15220472 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 02:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

3D view has some extra lighting effects now; I've also made some small fixes relating to the fly-out menu that was interfering with the Tutorials and Replay functions.

Changed files in this update

Kemono Mahjong Content Depot 1508431
