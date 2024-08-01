- We fixed the issues that caused total progress loss.
- Problems in the tutorial that prevented the advancement of steps.
- Fixed the crash in the Fire Touch skill mission.
- Fixed issues with pop-ups that caused the game to freeze.
Update Notes - 1st August
