Raiders of Valhalla update for 1 August 2024

Update Notes - 1st August

1 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We fixed the issues that caused total progress loss.
  • Problems in the tutorial that prevented the advancement of steps.
  • Fixed the crash in the Fire Touch skill mission.
  • Fixed issues with pop-ups that caused the game to freeze.

