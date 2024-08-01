Patch 1.14.1b

1.14.1b
Fixed
- Fixed missing controller glyphs for the PS5 DualSense controller.
- Fixed a freeze in the mod editor when trying to play or save a mod containing a weapon component.
- Reduced lag when explosion effects are playing in Mortar Mayhem.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update