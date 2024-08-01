 Skip to content

Pummel Party update for 1 August 2024

Patch 1.14.1b

Share · View all patches · Build 15219928 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 00:39:02 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.14.1b

Fixed

  • Fixed missing controller glyphs for the PS5 DualSense controller.
  • Fixed a freeze in the mod editor when trying to play or save a mod containing a weapon component.
  • Reduced lag when explosion effects are playing in Mortar Mayhem.

Changed files in this update

Windows Pummel Party Content Depot 880941
