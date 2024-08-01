0.0.34 Patch Notes

Hello castaways. We have fixed an issue causing a sudden white screen, along with several other bug fixes.
Full changelog
New
- Added warning tooltip on save UI, prompting the player to verify integrity of steam files.
- Added all supported game languages, translations are needed.
Bug fixes
- Fixed back button from the save UI overlapping with the 4th save slot.
- Fixed an issue causing the screen to go completely white.
- Fixed mouse getting locked if you quickly open and close the backpack while carrying a weapon.
- Fixed player getting stuck on airplane if you walk on the broken parts.
- Fixed blood coming out of the bottled note if you hit it.
- Fixed an issue with saving and loading Logan Harper's quest.
- Fixed ability to place more than one storage box lid if you press quick enough.
- Fixed bottled notes collision causing mesh to float.
- Fixed water bottle hover on the backpack only working on the bottom half.
- Fixed cave area white at night.
- Fixed spinning wheel not getting saved.
- Fixed FOV change not applying.
- Fixed building the regular palm bed not completing tutorial.
Quality of life
- You now drop anything you are carrying if you open the backpack.
- Saves store last saved version, so we can potentially limit very old saves. any old save older than 0.0.34 wont show up.
- Build size is 100mb smaller.
Happy surviving,
The project castaway team
