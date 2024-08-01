 Skip to content

Project Castaway Beta update for 1 August 2024

0.0.34 Patch Notes

Last edited 1 August 2024 – 02:09:25 UTC

Hello castaways. We have fixed an issue causing a sudden white screen, along with several other bug fixes.

Full changelog

New

  • Added warning tooltip on save UI, prompting the player to verify integrity of steam files.
  • Added all supported game languages, translations are needed.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed back button from the save UI overlapping with the 4th save slot.
  • Fixed an issue causing the screen to go completely white.
  • Fixed mouse getting locked if you quickly open and close the backpack while carrying a weapon.
  • Fixed player getting stuck on airplane if you walk on the broken parts.
  • Fixed blood coming out of the bottled note if you hit it.
  • Fixed an issue with saving and loading Logan Harper's quest.
  • Fixed ability to place more than one storage box lid if you press quick enough.
  • Fixed bottled notes collision causing mesh to float.
  • Fixed water bottle hover on the backpack only working on the bottom half.
  • Fixed cave area white at night.
  • Fixed spinning wheel not getting saved.
  • Fixed FOV change not applying.
  • Fixed building the regular palm bed not completing tutorial.

Quality of life

  • You now drop anything you are carrying if you open the backpack.
  • Saves store last saved version, so we can potentially limit very old saves. any old save older than 0.0.34 wont show up.
  • Build size is 100mb smaller.

Happy surviving,
The project castaway team

Changed files in this update

