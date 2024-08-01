 Skip to content

The Chronicles of Ezra Blackwell: Episode 1, Pappi's Peril update for 1 August 2024

First day lasts longer

1 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The night would come too quickly and along with it terrible monsters. Terrifying Monsters! I was SCARED! But now the game starts earlier in the day so we have more time to find a bed. Yesssssss.

