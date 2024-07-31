 Skip to content

This Grand Life 2 update for 31 July 2024

Update Notes For v0.49.12

Update Notes For v0.49.12
31 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Status Effects tab to City Explorer
  • Added more links between different items in City Explorer
  • Added Hair Salon player business
  • Added Security Specialist, Cybersecurity Analyst, Chief Security Officer jobs
  • Added Security Contractor player business and related assets/inventory
  • Remove Technology preference from Security Guard job
  • Game Studio business can outsource all jobs except Producer
  • Work efficiency thresholds are moddable
  • City Hall's Buy Items action replaced with Sign Forms for shopping window
  • Cleaned up some discrepancies in employee and friends career generator
  • Fixed City Explorer not showing normal activities that gain or require XP

