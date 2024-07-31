- Added Status Effects tab to City Explorer
- Added more links between different items in City Explorer
- Added Hair Salon player business
- Added Security Specialist, Cybersecurity Analyst, Chief Security Officer jobs
- Added Security Contractor player business and related assets/inventory
- Remove Technology preference from Security Guard job
- Game Studio business can outsource all jobs except Producer
- Work efficiency thresholds are moddable
- City Hall's Buy Items action replaced with Sign Forms for shopping window
- Cleaned up some discrepancies in employee and friends career generator
- Fixed City Explorer not showing normal activities that gain or require XP
This Grand Life 2 update for 31 July 2024
Update Notes For v0.49.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
