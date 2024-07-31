Major Coconut Upgrade

The full release of Coconut is out now! Here's what we've changed:

Changes

Revamped Shop: The shop is now more challenging and rewarding.

Space Shop: Explore the new Space Shop for interstellar upgrades!

Inventory System: Equip and showcase your skins from drops.

Prestige System: Prestige after fully upgrading your shop to earn a new coconut.

Leaderboard: Compete to be the top coconut master.

New Skins: Enjoy a variety of new coconut skins.

Updated Drop System: We've changed the drop system to have only one drop type based on percentages. Here's the new breakdown:

Basic: 52%

Uncommon: 35%

Exotic: 10%

Superior: 2.5%

Unique: 0.35%

Ancient: 0.15%

We appreciate your patience and feedback. Join our Discord community to share your thoughts and stay updated!

Thank you for your continued support, and happy clicking!