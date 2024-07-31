Major Coconut Upgrade

The full release of Coconut is out now! Here's what we've changed:
Changes
Revamped Shop: The shop is now more challenging and rewarding.
Space Shop: Explore the new Space Shop for interstellar upgrades!
Inventory System: Equip and showcase your skins from drops.
Prestige System: Prestige after fully upgrading your shop to earn a new coconut.
Leaderboard: Compete to be the top coconut master.
New Skins: Enjoy a variety of new coconut skins.
Updated Drop System: We've changed the drop system to have only one drop type based on percentages. Here's the new breakdown:
Basic: 52%
Uncommon: 35%
Exotic: 10%
Superior: 2.5%
Unique: 0.35%
Ancient: 0.15%
We appreciate your patience and feedback. Join our Discord community to share your thoughts and stay updated!
Thank you for your continued support, and happy clicking!
