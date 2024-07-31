 Skip to content

Galaxy Idle Clicker update for 31 July 2024

Patch 0.0.11

Patch 0.0.11 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 00:09:24 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ability to reset SkillPoints once per Travel back in Time if the KeepLevels perks from Black Matter is active.
  • Scientific Notations are implemented again.
  • Fixed Special Meteorite, now it will bounce endlessly until destroyed as intended. Auto Destroy after 3 seconds instead of instant.
  • Move CloneShip Upgrade will now also increment its duration by 5 seconds.
  • Added Audio notification when Special Meteorite spawns. (OFF if you have Auto Destroy)
  • Auto Progression will stay ON after a LY Travel.
  • Auto Buys will stay ON after a BH Travel.
  • Prisoners Bubbles will merge into one when 30 are on screen.
  • Various fixes.
  • Added some visual QoL.

Changed files in this update

