- Ability to reset SkillPoints once per Travel back in Time if the KeepLevels perks from Black Matter is active.
- Scientific Notations are implemented again.
- Fixed Special Meteorite, now it will bounce endlessly until destroyed as intended. Auto Destroy after 3 seconds instead of instant.
- Move CloneShip Upgrade will now also increment its duration by 5 seconds.
- Added Audio notification when Special Meteorite spawns. (OFF if you have Auto Destroy)
- Auto Progression will stay ON after a LY Travel.
- Auto Buys will stay ON after a BH Travel.
- Prisoners Bubbles will merge into one when 30 are on screen.
- Various fixes.
- Added some visual QoL.
Galaxy Idle Clicker update for 31 July 2024
Patch 0.0.11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
