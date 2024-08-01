Patch 1.3.0 is out NOW!

Riven
Patch 1.3.0 notes - July 31st, 2024
We have a new patch for you, Patch 1.3.0 with version number e3976-p26366.
You can find the build number above in the Options → Help section of the menu.
Fixes/changes made a part of this new build on July 31st
General
- (Spoiler) The bridge in the Starry Expanse that leads to the Temple Island PMD is now permanently extended
- (2D only) Added a tutorial pop up after acquiring the rebel viewer that indicates a shortcut to use it
- Notes associated with an image that were entered with a keyboard in a non-VR or non-gamepad session can now be viewed in a VR or gamepad session
- Screenshots in your notebook will now be listed in the order of newest to oldest
- Over 400 Art fixes and polish implemented
- Performance improvements implemented
- Lighting fixes implemented
- Animation improvements implemented
- Sound fixes implemented
- Screenshots in your notebook are now limited to 150 total
Major
- (VR only) Fixed OpenXR swapchain crashes that could randomly occur during gameplay
- (Mac only) Fixed an issue where buttons on the controller diagram were labeled incorrectly
- (Mac only) Fixed an issue where the automatic screenshot shown in the in-game menu might reflect menu UI
- Fixed being able to interact with things while already holding a journal, which led to several different issues
Minor
- Fixed some text that was too generic for calling out face buttons that prevented Steam Deck verified certification
- Fixed an issue with the inventory not updating to reflect if the player took the rebel viewer out
- Fixed an issue where the minecart could become misaligned with the elevator in Boiler Island if the wheel was used before the lever
- Fixed a persistence issue with the minecart not maintaining its position on the tracks in Boiler Island
- Improved satchel behavior when opened in small spaces
- Fixed an issue where screenshots appear darker in the notebook than in game
- Fixed an issue where you could fall through elevators by pulling out journals from the satchel while moving
- (Spoiler) Fixed an issue where you could pull Gehn’s journal through the sound device in Age 233
- Adjusted the broken light totem light post in the wahrk viewer aquarium on Survey Island so it’s easier to see
- (Spoiler) Fixed an issue with the coil under the wahrk effigy waterhole remaining on after the waterhole closed
- Fixed an issue where the player could interact with the wahrk elevator lever while disengaging it
- Fixed an issue where the maglev door audio wouldn’t play if the player opened the menu while it was opening/closing
- Fixed the Tay guard that was floating in the air
- Fixed the missing underside of the woodcart on Boiler Island
- Fixed being able to walk around Gehn’s lab with his journal
- Improved collision boundaries around the wahrk effigy in Jungle Island so the player can look down it, and the associated waterhole more easily
- (Spoiler) Fix for the cursor indicating you could climb back down the ladder from Catherine’s balcony while she was still talking to you
- Fix for the cables in the lava room on Survey being suspended in air
- Modified interaction distances globally to prevent clipping through things when engaging certain interactions
- Fixed being able to close the inventory with the ESC key
- Fixed an issue where you could get stuck if you closed the inventory while the trap book was out
- Fixed issues with cursor interactions being moved off screen at 3440x1440 and 5180x1440
- Fixed a Steam Deck issue where two Riven daggers could appear in the menu and highlight multiple options at the same time
- Fixed an issue where turning the music toy in Age 233 was difficult with a controller
- Fixed the color context subtitles not displaying properly for the waffle iron puzzle
- Fixed a subtitle issue in one of Gehn’s speeches
- Fixed an issue where interacting with a solved slider puzzle piece on Survey Island while the puzzle doors closes prevented the player from resetting the puzzle
- Adjusted collision to make it easier to see inside of the drawers in Gehn’s lab on Boiler Island
- (Spoiler) Fixed an issue where after rescuing Catherine you could still knock 5 times on the door in the village and see the villager peek out at you
- Fixed an issue where the the mine elevator would move back to the mines if the player flipped the locking lever in the lab and then left and came back
- Fixed an issue where the color context subtitles on the aquarium viewers would remain on screen after the viewer had been stowed
- Fixed descriptive text overlapping in the controls and interface submenus at certain resolution
- Fixed an issue where multiple options in the menu could be highlighted for selection at the same time
- Fixed an issue where book pages could appear clickable when they are not clickable
Existing considerations
- If you are experiencing a crash on startup, and if you have a customized or older VR setup with options you can’t recall whether or not you’ve turned on or off, please disable the “motion compensation layer” in your OpenXR backend settings. This appears to be an engine bug prevalent in our version of Unreal and can occur regardless of playing in 2D or VR
- If you are experiencing crashes while playing Riven with a Vive or Oculus HMD, please see our FAQ entry on how to alleviate them: https://cyan.com/docs/riven-crashes-with-this-message-failed-to-wait-on-acquired-swapchain-image-this-usually-indicates-a-problem-with-the-openxr-runtime-how-do-i-fix-this/
- If you are experiencing crashes while playing Riven with a Vive HMD and the above suggestion does not alleviate the issue, please enable the “ViveVR OpenXR SRWorks” option through SteamVR, as this appears to prevent various crashes from occurring through OpenXR (unfortunately not something we can resolve).
- Riven officially supports the specific HMDs listed in the requirements on our store page. Many folks have been able to play Riven without a hitch on their unsupported HMDs by tweaking various OpenXR or SteamVR settings. For issues encountered playing Riven on unsupported HMDs (like WMR devices, BigScreen devices, and more), we recommend checking out our community forums for support on those issues.
- In certain VR configurations, the laser for selecting options might render behind the menu. This is an Unreal Engine issue that does not have an estimated fix from Epic at this time.
- There is an issue with certain newer-gen Intel CPUs crashing on startup for many UE5 games, including ours. This appears to be a hardware issue and the only workaround is to modify BIOS settings. More information here: https://cyan.com/docs/riven-launches-but-closes-never-gets-to-the-menu-sometimes-shows-an-error-message/
