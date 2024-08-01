Patch 1.3.0 is out NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 15219236 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 01:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Riven

Patch 1.3.0 notes - July 31st, 2024

We have a new patch for you, Patch 1.3.0 with version number e3976-p26366.

You can find the build number above in the Options → Help section of the menu.

Fixes/changes made a part of this new build on July 31st

General

(Spoiler) The bridge in the Starry Expanse that leads to the Temple Island PMD is now permanently extended

(2D only) Added a tutorial pop up after acquiring the rebel viewer that indicates a shortcut to use it

Notes associated with an image that were entered with a keyboard in a non-VR or non-gamepad session can now be viewed in a VR or gamepad session

Screenshots in your notebook will now be listed in the order of newest to oldest

Over 400 Art fixes and polish implemented

Performance improvements implemented

Lighting fixes implemented

Animation improvements implemented

Sound fixes implemented

Screenshots in your notebook are now limited to 150 total

Major

(VR only) Fixed OpenXR swapchain crashes that could randomly occur during gameplay

(Mac only) Fixed an issue where buttons on the controller diagram were labeled incorrectly

(Mac only) Fixed an issue where the automatic screenshot shown in the in-game menu might reflect menu UI

Fixed being able to interact with things while already holding a journal, which led to several different issues

Minor

Fixed some text that was too generic for calling out face buttons that prevented Steam Deck verified certification

Fixed an issue with the inventory not updating to reflect if the player took the rebel viewer out

Fixed an issue where the minecart could become misaligned with the elevator in Boiler Island if the wheel was used before the lever

Fixed a persistence issue with the minecart not maintaining its position on the tracks in Boiler Island

Improved satchel behavior when opened in small spaces

Fixed an issue where screenshots appear darker in the notebook than in game

Fixed an issue where you could fall through elevators by pulling out journals from the satchel while moving

(Spoiler) Fixed an issue where you could pull Gehn’s journal through the sound device in Age 233

Adjusted the broken light totem light post in the wahrk viewer aquarium on Survey Island so it’s easier to see

(Spoiler) Fixed an issue with the coil under the wahrk effigy waterhole remaining on after the waterhole closed

Fixed an issue where the player could interact with the wahrk elevator lever while disengaging it

Fixed an issue where the maglev door audio wouldn’t play if the player opened the menu while it was opening/closing

Fixed the Tay guard that was floating in the air

Fixed the missing underside of the woodcart on Boiler Island

Fixed being able to walk around Gehn’s lab with his journal

Improved collision boundaries around the wahrk effigy in Jungle Island so the player can look down it, and the associated waterhole more easily

(Spoiler) Fix for the cursor indicating you could climb back down the ladder from Catherine’s balcony while she was still talking to you

Fix for the cables in the lava room on Survey being suspended in air

Modified interaction distances globally to prevent clipping through things when engaging certain interactions

Fixed being able to close the inventory with the ESC key

Fixed an issue where you could get stuck if you closed the inventory while the trap book was out

Fixed issues with cursor interactions being moved off screen at 3440x1440 and 5180x1440

Fixed a Steam Deck issue where two Riven daggers could appear in the menu and highlight multiple options at the same time

Fixed an issue where turning the music toy in Age 233 was difficult with a controller

Fixed the color context subtitles not displaying properly for the waffle iron puzzle

Fixed a subtitle issue in one of Gehn’s speeches

Fixed an issue where interacting with a solved slider puzzle piece on Survey Island while the puzzle doors closes prevented the player from resetting the puzzle

Adjusted collision to make it easier to see inside of the drawers in Gehn’s lab on Boiler Island

(Spoiler) Fixed an issue where after rescuing Catherine you could still knock 5 times on the door in the village and see the villager peek out at you

Fixed an issue where the the mine elevator would move back to the mines if the player flipped the locking lever in the lab and then left and came back

Fixed an issue where the color context subtitles on the aquarium viewers would remain on screen after the viewer had been stowed

Fixed descriptive text overlapping in the controls and interface submenus at certain resolution

Fixed an issue where multiple options in the menu could be highlighted for selection at the same time

Fixed an issue where book pages could appear clickable when they are not clickable

