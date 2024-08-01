 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Unknown update for 1 August 2024

Mimic Update

Share · View all patches · Build 15219156 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 01:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • Added new minighost: Mimic
  • Added new unlockable tool: EMF
  • Added new unlockable tool: Phone
  • Added tools you can find in the house Gasoline to fill generator, and Hex Doll to revive dead players
  • Vending machine now shows locked items on the left behind fences and darkened out. It also shows their locked cursed currency prices
  • Vending machine prices are now correctly in € instead of $ (Hilarious)
  • Ritual Circle now burns any cursed items in the circle automatically in a row
  • Tools are now only lost if you die in game and not if you lose the game
  • Red and Blue glowsticks emit clearer colors now
  • Duration of minighosts' lifetime now scales with the difficulty
  • Lowered mannequin collision and duration
  • Nerfed shuffle item chance to be quite rare. Now only common if stockpiling cursed items
  • Removed charms from loadout
  • Decreased charm price from 100 -> 80
  • Vending machine art overhaul and dark mode switch (you can find it on the left side)
  • Locked the starting tools loadout in the lobby's trunk
  • Ghosts are now a little harder to run away from if you don't hide fast enough
  • Reworked flashlight to not need battery and be much stronger.
Fixes
  • Fixed needing to switch to empty slot to pick up cursed item if you had one in your inventory
  • Fixed items being lost in transit to ingame.
  • Fixed item switching animation not playing if its the same item or house items
  • Voice chat delay significantly reduced
  • Fixed crashes related to EVIK plugin
  • Fixed crash related to voice chat queueing (most two common crashes)
  • Removed the floating shadows of all inhand tools and items
  • Fixed mannequin moving even when being looked at if the player is too close
  • Fixed shadow exploit where you can turn on light back and forth to make it stuck
  • Fixed shadow shrouding a light forever if it kills a player
  • Fixed the death penalty not applying to the last player dying if they're not the host
  • Fixed some missing textures in lobby and map
  • Fixed the hanged man teleporting players inside all walls completely.
  • Fixed blue/red glowsticks coming out of the vending machine looking green
  • Fixed survive a haunt never progressing
  • Fixed the generator challenge being completed even if you lost
  • Fixed no death challenge being completed if you leave early in the car
  • Fixed permanent death screen when someone dies while spectating
  • Fixed death screen appearing for spectators when the one who died isnt the spectated player.
  • Fixed a bug with items acting weird after going out of and into the car.
Known issues and planned features
  • Localization (prioritizing German and Chinese soon)
  • Controller support feature (might still take a while)
  • Voice chat to work in character select
  • Add videos for abilities in character select feature
  • Inventory or flashlight sometimes breaks after being revived or using an ability (workaround is to get in and out of the car)
  • Weeper face checks issue
  • Miasma Bell sometimes does not light up while inside miasma
  • Items do not refund their price if you leave them in lobby and quit game/enter game bug
  • Grabber to do a warning before catching players
  • Randomizing locations of scannables every game

Changed files in this update

Depot 2115391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link