Mimic Update

Changes
- Added new minighost: Mimic
- Added new unlockable tool: EMF
- Added new unlockable tool: Phone
- Added tools you can find in the house Gasoline to fill generator, and Hex Doll to revive dead players
- Vending machine now shows locked items on the left behind fences and darkened out. It also shows their locked cursed currency prices
- Vending machine prices are now correctly in € instead of $ (Hilarious)
- Ritual Circle now burns any cursed items in the circle automatically in a row
- Tools are now only lost if you die in game and not if you lose the game
- Red and Blue glowsticks emit clearer colors now
- Duration of minighosts' lifetime now scales with the difficulty
- Lowered mannequin collision and duration
- Nerfed shuffle item chance to be quite rare. Now only common if stockpiling cursed items
- Removed charms from loadout
- Decreased charm price from 100 -> 80
- Vending machine art overhaul and dark mode switch (you can find it on the left side)
- Locked the starting tools loadout in the lobby's trunk
- Ghosts are now a little harder to run away from if you don't hide fast enough
- Reworked flashlight to not need battery and be much stronger.
Fixes
- Fixed needing to switch to empty slot to pick up cursed item if you had one in your inventory
- Fixed items being lost in transit to ingame.
- Fixed item switching animation not playing if its the same item or house items
- Voice chat delay significantly reduced
- Fixed crashes related to EVIK plugin
- Fixed crash related to voice chat queueing (most two common crashes)
- Removed the floating shadows of all inhand tools and items
- Fixed mannequin moving even when being looked at if the player is too close
- Fixed shadow exploit where you can turn on light back and forth to make it stuck
- Fixed shadow shrouding a light forever if it kills a player
- Fixed the death penalty not applying to the last player dying if they're not the host
- Fixed some missing textures in lobby and map
- Fixed the hanged man teleporting players inside all walls completely.
- Fixed blue/red glowsticks coming out of the vending machine looking green
- Fixed survive a haunt never progressing
- Fixed the generator challenge being completed even if you lost
- Fixed no death challenge being completed if you leave early in the car
- Fixed permanent death screen when someone dies while spectating
- Fixed death screen appearing for spectators when the one who died isnt the spectated player.
- Fixed a bug with items acting weird after going out of and into the car.
Known issues and planned features
- Localization (prioritizing German and Chinese soon)
- Controller support feature (might still take a while)
- Voice chat to work in character select
- Add videos for abilities in character select feature
- Inventory or flashlight sometimes breaks after being revived or using an ability (workaround is to get in and out of the car)
- Weeper face checks issue
- Miasma Bell sometimes does not light up while inside miasma
- Items do not refund their price if you leave them in lobby and quit game/enter game bug
- Grabber to do a warning before catching players
- Randomizing locations of scannables every game
