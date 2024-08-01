Fragment: A Story in Growing is OUT NOW!

Dear grown-up children，

We are excited to announce that Fragment: A Story in Growing is now available for $12.99 with a 15% discount during the first two weeks.

This could be your life. You will take control of a young father hustling in the workplace, who faces the challenges of his unequal workplace environment, with meagre salaries and the escalating expenses of a growing daughter.

In this text-based narrative-driven game, you make choices by grouping different words. Besides the main story, you also need to keep a balance. You need to deal with random events come with different themes (work, socializing, parenting and private time) and it affect your health, money and mood.

As the story progresses, you can also check your past in a photo album, basking in the afterglow of growing up.

Welcome to join our [Discord](2pgames.net/discord)! (On Visual Novel Channel)

