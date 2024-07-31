 Skip to content

Smash and Bash Monsters: Prologue update for 31 July 2024

Scimitar not doing damage bug FIXED

Share · View all patches · Build 15218621 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 22:19:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now, I know you are either VERY dedicated to be able to buy the scimitar on the demo, or you are cheating for money, but either way, now the scimitar works again, and you can experience it's true glory!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2846861
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2846862
  • Loading history…
