Now, I know you are either VERY dedicated to be able to buy the scimitar on the demo, or you are cheating for money, but either way, now the scimitar works again, and you can experience it's true glory!
Smash and Bash Monsters: Prologue update for 31 July 2024
Scimitar not doing damage bug FIXED
