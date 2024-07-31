 Skip to content

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure update for 31 July 2024

Update Notes 07/31

Build 15218455 · Last edited 31 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.1.3

  • Now respawning objects related to achievement in first town in the rare case they get blocked in Nimbus' house
  • Japanese logo updating on start if that's the device default language

