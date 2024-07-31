- Creatures, gameplay and items will refresh correctly when you go back in your visited environment during the same session. (Creatures won't spawn every time you come back).
- Fixed the regression for the Load Game button.
- Fixed regression for the inventory : the items were added to the wrong slots and not visible when opening the character inventory window.
Ruzar - The Dark Stones update for 31 July 2024
Version Update 1.22.39
Patchnotes via Steam Community
