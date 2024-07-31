 Skip to content

Ruzar - The Dark Stones update for 31 July 2024

Version Update 1.22.39

31 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Creatures, gameplay and items will refresh correctly when you go back in your visited environment during the same session. (Creatures won't spawn every time you come back).
  • Fixed the regression for the Load Game button.
  • Fixed regression for the inventory : the items were added to the wrong slots and not visible when opening the character inventory window.

