Balancing
- The resource cost at level 0 of skills has been reduced by 15% (there is a bug fix that increases the mana cost when leveling up).
- Slight reduction in summon damage based on the skill level.
- Slight increase in enemy damage at higher levels.
- The explosion of “transformed men - special” goes from 3 seconds to 2.3 seconds of casting time.
- The amount of energy shield gained with lightning ball increases with level gain.
- All equipment effects have been revised to do more base damage, since a bug concerning the consideration of power has been fixed, so they will be more powerful for low levels and more powerful afterwards. I also tried to make sure that optimizing your statistics increases the damage even more, for example the bonus 4 of shadow movement deals 100% damage per second remaining instead of 30%.
- The equipment effect that does damage with the explosion of your blades is the only effect that has been reduced.
- The equipment effect that does damage once infinite block reaches its maximum does damage multiplied by the number of stacks, multiplied by your amount of blocked damage.
bug fix
- The buttons on the guild improvement interface correctly raise the right line.
- Fixed a bug that prevented area quests from being collected, the bug occurred especially on large maps, where you had spent a lot of time on it. The same bug prevented new equipment or weapons from falling to the ground as loot on NPCs or chests after a certain time.
- The identification of scrolls with a gold amount has a correctly calculated gold amount.
- The keys to the challenge tower can be obtained in arcade mode.
- Several elements in the character window have been correctly removed or updated.
- On the area of the beginning cemetery, some rocks are correctly charged.
- The resource cost when leveling up is correctly calculated (the mana cost has been reduced to level 0 to compensate)
- Description of lightning ball (sorcerer): It is correctly shown that the player gains energy shield.
- Chaotic Orbit (chaos manipulator) works correctly.
- The damage of powers on equipment took into account the power in a multiplicative way at 1%, this is no longer the case, unless otherwise indicated. (if you had 1000 in power, it did you X10 damage).
- The power effects that had effects when you lost an absorption shield work correctly (it activated each time you were attacked).
- Statistical changes thanks to the crafting system work correctly.
Changed files in this update