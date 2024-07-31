Patch Notes v1.007

College Bowlers!

Since we love gameplay as much as you do, we've done some tuning and fixes to help bring more immersion onto the field.

One of the things we strive for in our game is players playing differently from one another, instead of all playing identically which we all know stinks!

With this update, we made some new changes to how Quarterbacks target receivers based on their attributes. We feel this brings more disparity between teams and involves even greater strategy when building your squad.

Soft traits like Leadership, Intelligence, Winner, and more already have various impacts across the game. Now, we've taken this one step further and have given Quarterbacks a more complex sense as to how they play and what decisions they make during each and every play.

For instance, a Quarterback who is a STRONG leader, but has LOW work ethic traits will try to target their primary receiver more often since they just want to make the right call. Or a LESS intelligent, but FAST Quarterback might take off and run without looking back to put the game on his own shoulders.



There are more changes, but the goal is to think more about who you want in the driver's seat each game. This makes for some interesting roster choices and brings more life into the game.

Be sure to read below to get all of the details included in this update.

Bug Fixes

Quarterbacks with HIGH Leadership and LOW Work Ethic target primary receivers more often.

Leadership and Work Ethic target primary receivers more often. Quarterbacks with HIGH Winner and HIGH Greed target to best skilled receivers more often.

Winner and Greed target to best skilled receivers more often. Quarterbacks with HIGH Intelligence, HIGH Work Ethic, and LOW Strength target to closest receivers more often.

Intelligence, Work Ethic, and Strength target to closest receivers more often. Quarterbacks with HIGH Greed and LOW Intelligence target to farther receivers more often.

Greed and Intelligence target to farther receivers more often. Quarterbacks with HIGH Speed, LOW Intelligence, and HIGH Greed take off running more often.

Speed, Intelligence, and Greed take off running more often. Defenders try to block passes with grab tackle more often as swatting would take them out of the play more often than not.

Logic that determines "open" receiver softened up a bit to not throw into extra coverage so often.

Catching success when surrounded by defenders decreased.

Fixed issue where primary receiver doesn't block when Quarterback takes off running.

Fixed game not prompting to save roster after accepting changes in Player Editor.

Fixed broken 3-4 OKIE > Stoops 1 Hard play.

play. Updated patch notes link.

Miscellaneous fixes and updates.

Thank you

We are so close to 200 reviews as of this update and can't thank our fans enough for their support!

If you experience any bugs or issues please report them here or more preferably on our Discord server where you can chat with the community, report bugs, or give feedback on the game.

As always, if you've enjoyed the game so far and like what you're seeing out of the game it would be great if you can leave us a review on Steam! 🙏

Patch Version 1.0.0.7