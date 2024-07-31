 Skip to content

CrossOver: Roll For Initiative update for 31 July 2024

v1.1.1 - Local Co-op Balanced Wave Delay

v1.1.1 - Local Co-op Balanced Wave Delay

Last edited 31 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • If Local Co-op is enabled, the delay between waves is cut to 3 seconds - from a suggestion by Kazanski to better balance the local co-op experience (since the solo player doesn't need that longer period to collect some dice while not being harassed).

