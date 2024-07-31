- Fixed an issue with swapping characters in/out of the party.
- Fixed an issue with Doodads entering weird state after database update.
- Fixed an issue with Skills and Items not adhering to the same constraints out of battle as in.
- Fixed an issue with characters potentially getting stuck, due to a physics glitch.
- Fixed an issue with pathfinding to improve performance/reliability overall.
- Fixed an issue with Skills not refreshing when using items out of battle to restore stats.
RPG Architect update for 31 July 2024
Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2158671
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2158672
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2158673
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update