RPG Architect update for 31 July 2024

Bug Fixes

Build 15217530 · Last edited 31 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with swapping characters in/out of the party.
  • Fixed an issue with Doodads entering weird state after database update.
  • Fixed an issue with Skills and Items not adhering to the same constraints out of battle as in.
  • Fixed an issue with characters potentially getting stuck, due to a physics glitch.
  • Fixed an issue with pathfinding to improve performance/reliability overall.
  • Fixed an issue with Skills not refreshing when using items out of battle to restore stats.

