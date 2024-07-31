 Skip to content

Power of Petanque update for 31 July 2024

Hotfix 2 - Joinable in progress match

Share · View all patches · Build 15217388 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello again, second hotfix of the day :

  • Fixed an issue where in certain situation peoples were able to join an already in-progress match.

Again thank you for buying and playing PoP !

Changed files in this update

Depot 2075481
  • Loading history…
