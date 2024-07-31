Update, Version 20240731



English

############Content###############

[Shopping]More vendors now sell ice.

[Underwater Tunnel Jiru Side]If you break through the checkpoint by force but the local patrolling soldiers do not consider you a big threat, they will now try to talk to you before attacking.

[Underwater Tunnel Jiru Side]You can choose to attack them, agree to leave this location willingly or show them your permission to enter Jiru if you have one.

[Underwater Tunnel Jiru Side]They will still attack you directly if you have a bad relationship with the army faction of the Nise Federation.

[Cooking]New Recipe: Venezuelan Arepa (Remember this day as the Venezuelan people are rising against a dictator.) If you use holy water to cook, you will get the "blessed" version.

简体中文

##########Content#################

【购物】更多的商人会贩卖冰块。

【海底隧道-吉鲁段】如果你用武力强行突破海底关卡，但是这个区域巡逻的士兵不认为你是一个严重威胁，他们会试图向和你对话而非直接攻击。

【海底隧道-吉鲁段】你可以选择攻击他们，自行离开，或者展示你有进入吉鲁的许可（如果你有的话。）

【海底隧道-吉鲁段】如果你和尼斯的军队关系度较低，他们依然会直接攻击。

【料理】新料理配方：委内瑞拉阿瑞巴 （纪念这一天，委内瑞拉的人民正在起来对抗独裁者。）如果使用圣水进行料理，会获得【被祝福】的版本。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场

https://controlc.com/b3e8a7af

https://pastelink.net/rq49dwex