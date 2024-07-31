 Skip to content

Power of Petanque update for 31 July 2024

Hotfix 1 - Lobby issues

Hello ! A quick hotfix already :

  • Removed an unused label on the list of lobby.
  • Fix of a bug displaying a maximum of 100 players in a lobby when this one was coming back from a match.

Thank you all for buying and playing Power Of Petanque !

