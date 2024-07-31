Hotfix 1 - Lobby issues

Hello ! A quick hotfix already :
- Removed an unused label on the list of lobby.
- Fix of a bug displaying a maximum of 100 players in a lobby when this one was coming back from a match.
Thank you all for buying and playing Power Of Petanque !
