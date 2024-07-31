 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Destiny's Divide update for 31 July 2024

Patch 0.69

Share · View all patches · Build 15216488 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 18:32:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Smaller patch this time still with 2 new cards and a rework. We added a 1 cost dark elf, due to Aldori’s rework as well as added a 1 cost Orc to round up Hero being pools some more. A few small balance fixes and bugfixes for the new cards from the last patch.

New cards:

Beings:

  • Citadel Spy - 1 cost - Rare - Dark Elf - 0/1

    • When played, draw a card if your opponent controls a being. If your opponent controls both an Aura and a being, draw two cards instead.

  • Bulwark Guardian - 1 cost - Common - Orc - 1/1 - Guard

    • When your opponent plays a being, Bulwark Guardian gains a +0/+1 buff.

Rework:

  • Aldori, The Last Wardancer - 6 cost - Epic - Dark Elf - 5/5 - Speed

    • After attacking and surviving, another being may gain a +2/+2 buff and Spellward.

Balance:

  • Baldor, Second Lieutenant

    • Now spawns a 1/1 angel

  • Shaman of the East

    • Now 3 cost - 1/3 - Still spawns a 2/4 when it dies. - Is now Orc/Mage

UI:

  • Added deck images for all new cards from this and last patch.

Bugs:

  • Fixed a bug where it was possible to claim more rewards than intended
  • Several bug fixes with the new cards released last patch.
  • Small fix on Infernal Wolf interactions.
  • Fixes for Zyn consecutive activations.
  • Small fixes for Cassius
  • Apocalypse fix

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1553394
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link