Patch 0.69

Smaller patch this time still with 2 new cards and a rework. We added a 1 cost dark elf, due to Aldori’s rework as well as added a 1 cost Orc to round up Hero being pools some more. A few small balance fixes and bugfixes for the new cards from the last patch.
New cards:
Beings:
-
Citadel Spy - 1 cost - Rare - Dark Elf - 0/1
- When played, draw a card if your opponent controls a being. If your opponent controls both an Aura and a being, draw two cards instead.
-
Bulwark Guardian - 1 cost - Common - Orc - 1/1 - Guard
- When your opponent plays a being, Bulwark Guardian gains a +0/+1 buff.
Rework:
-
Aldori, The Last Wardancer - 6 cost - Epic - Dark Elf - 5/5 - Speed
- After attacking and surviving, another being may gain a +2/+2 buff and Spellward.
Balance:
-
Baldor, Second Lieutenant
- Now spawns a 1/1 angel
-
Shaman of the East
- Now 3 cost - 1/3 - Still spawns a 2/4 when it dies. - Is now Orc/Mage
UI:
- Added deck images for all new cards from this and last patch.
Bugs:
- Fixed a bug where it was possible to claim more rewards than intended
- Several bug fixes with the new cards released last patch.
- Small fix on Infernal Wolf interactions.
- Fixes for Zyn consecutive activations.
- Small fixes for Cassius
- Apocalypse fix
