Patch 0.69

Smaller patch this time still with 2 new cards and a rework. We added a 1 cost dark elf, due to Aldori’s rework as well as added a 1 cost Orc to round up Hero being pools some more. A few small balance fixes and bugfixes for the new cards from the last patch.

New cards:

Beings:

Citadel Spy - 1 cost - Rare - Dark Elf - 0/1 When played, draw a card if your opponent controls a being. If your opponent controls both an Aura and a being, draw two cards instead.

Bulwark Guardian - 1 cost - Common - Orc - 1/1 - Guard When your opponent plays a being, Bulwark Guardian gains a +0/+1 buff.



Rework:

Aldori, The Last Wardancer - 6 cost - Epic - Dark Elf - 5/5 - Speed After attacking and surviving, another being may gain a +2/+2 buff and Spellward.



Balance:

Baldor, Second Lieutenant Now spawns a 1/1 angel

Shaman of the East Now 3 cost - 1/3 - Still spawns a 2/4 when it dies. - Is now Orc/Mage



UI:

Added deck images for all new cards from this and last patch.

