Evochron Legacy SE update for 31 July 2024

Evochron Legacy SE 2.0728 Update...

31 July 2024

Version 2.0728 includes the following improvements:

  • By request, added ability to import custom animated gif images for main menu mouse pointer.
  • Changes applied to image index system to avoid conflicts with extensive custom media files potentially overlapping.
  • Fix for rare potential intermittent CTD that could occur on some systems when exiting the shipyard.
  • Sector destination preview option disabled when ship nav systems are disabled to prevent hang.
  • Tractor beam button in VR menu changed to a toggle function for persistent operation.
  • Improvements to collision impact system when IDS is off.
  • Minor improvements and fixes.

