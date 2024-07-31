Evochron Legacy SE 2.0728 Update...

Version 2.0728 includes the following improvements:
- By request, added ability to import custom animated gif images for main menu mouse pointer.
- Changes applied to image index system to avoid conflicts with extensive custom media files potentially overlapping.
- Fix for rare potential intermittent CTD that could occur on some systems when exiting the shipyard.
- Sector destination preview option disabled when ship nav systems are disabled to prevent hang.
- Tractor beam button in VR menu changed to a toggle function for persistent operation.
- Improvements to collision impact system when IDS is off.
- Minor improvements and fixes.
Changed files in this update