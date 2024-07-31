 Skip to content

Dimensional Phobos Threat update for 31 July 2024

Release Version 1.0.0.1

Release Version 1.0.0.1 · Last edited 31 July 2024

-Fixed item spawn glitch
-Fixed issues with some save files
-Fixed Lighter drop VFX bug
-Added new Tutorial map
-Added new emotion
-Added new level and rank system
-Added Solo play mode
-Updated clue photos

